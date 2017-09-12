Couple Arrested in Mankato Drug Bust

Agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 1800 6th Avenue in the City of Mankato. The search warrant was obtained as the result of a lengthy investigation by the Task Force.

During the search warrant agents located 282 grams, or 10 ounces, of methamphetamine. The street value of the methamphetamine would be between $10,000 and $15,000. Agents also located an indoor marijuana grow consisting of 10 plants, a revolver, and evidence of drug sales. There were two people present when the warrant was executed, a husband and wife who are the owners of the property.

Both were arrested and booked into the Blue Earth County Jail on the following charges:

First Degree Controlled Substance Possession

First Degree Controlled Substance Sales

Arrested:

Randy Joel Bade, 33, of Mankato.

April Michelle Bade, 28 of Mankato.

The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office assisted with the search warrant.

-KEYC News 12