UPDATE: Truman Bus Garage Fire

A fire broke out at the bus garage in Truman.

Truman Superintendent of Schools Virginia Dahlstrom says the school is still in session as usual.

She says alternative routes are being looked at right now for the buses that were in the fire.

Truman Fire Chief Dave Bentz says the fire started around 1:30 a.m. Sept. 13 inside one of the six buses.

There was heavy smoke coming from the building when they arrived.

Crews pulled that bus out, containing the fire but heat and smoke caused damage to the other vehicles and building.

Truman Fire remained on scene for 2 hours with mutual aid from Fairmont.

Bentz says there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this moment.

The investigation is ongoing.

With the fire and damage, the district says they will be unable to transport students until further notice. They are asking parents to bring students to school while officials work out a solution.

The district adds for students who use the van service; it remains covered.

