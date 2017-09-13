December Re-Opening Planned for Highway 99 Bridge in St. Peter

Drivers looking to cross the Minnesota River in St. Peter will have to follow a detour for another couple of months.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the Highway 99 Minnesota River Bridge at St. Peter is expected to remain closed for construction until the first week in December.

The rehabilitation of the historic bridge was originally scheduled to be completed October 31. Unplanned extra work caused the completion to be pushed back.

The existing lead paint needs to be removed and new paint applied.

Construction includes preserving the 1931 historic bridge by strengthening the truss floor beams, repairing the piers and abutment, adding riprap (rocks) around abutments, replacing the bridge deck and sidewalk, adding new lights and repainting the structure the original color of a dark green.

MN DOT says the project was awarded to Kraemer North America LLC in December 2016 with a bid of $4,416,517. Construction work started in March 2017.

A webcam to view construction progress can be viewed at http://www.dot.state.mn.us/d7/projects/hwy99stpeter/

