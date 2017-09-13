Vikings QB Sam Bradford Named NFC Offensive Player Of The Week

Vikings quarter back Sam Bradford has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against New Orleans in the season opener.

The NFC Player of the Week award is the first of Bradford's career and he is the first Vikings QB to take the honor since Brett Favre in the 2009 regular season finale vs. NY Giants back in 2010.

He went 27-of-32 passing for 346 yards with 3 TDs, 0 INTs and a 143.0 passer rating en route to a 29-19 win.

Bradford is only the 3rd Vikings QB to pass for 300 plus yards in an opener.

--KEYC News 12