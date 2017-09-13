Dayton Promises Restraint In Trying To Lure Amazon

Gov. Mark Dayton says any attempt to use state tax dollars to convince Amazon to build a $5 billion headquarters in Minnesota would be ``restrained'' because of the importance of homegrown competitors Best Buy and Target.

Dayton says he called the CEOs at Target and Best Buy last week to reassure them of their companies' importance to Minnesota. The DFL governor says both companies have expressed concern about using tax dollars to lure a competitor to Minnesota.

Dayton has asked the Department of Employment and Economic Development to put together a proposal for Amazon.

The online retail giant is looking for a place to locate a second headquarters, which will prompt some states to offer expensive incentive packages.

