Extra DWI Law Enforcement Campaign Results

More than 300 law enforcement agencies participated in the extra enforcement campaign around Minnesota from Aug 18 through Sept. 3.

Officers, deputies and troopers arrested 13 hundred and 70 drivers for DWI, about 20 more than last year.

There were also 15 hundred 30 seat belt citations, compared to 16 hundred 90 in 2016.

During extra move over enforcement on the anniversary of the death of Minnesota State Trooper Cpl. Ted Foss on August 31, 367 citations were written compared with 486 last year.

--KEYC News 12