Dayton Orders Flags at Half-Staff to Honor Fallen Officer

The search warrant was obtained as the result of a lengthy investigation by the Task Force. During the search warrant agents located 282 grams, or 10 ounces, of methamphetamine.
A fire broke out at the bus garage in Truman.
A 38-year-old Gibbon man is killed in a one-vehicle crash in Sibley County.
A Minneapolis police officer is charged with sex crimes allegedly involving his son's girlfriend.
Police say two juveniles had arranged to meet the suspects and buy marijuana, but were instead were robbed at gunpoint.
A criminal complaint says a man who drove into a group of people told police he was assaulted by several men and hit them so he wouldn't get beat up.
Juan Carlos Lamas Jr. charged with 12 felony counts, including two for 1st degree assault.
Verizon Wireless has gathered volunteers nationwide to take tens of thousands of donor calls during the live telecast. Volunteers like Danielle Demko, whose family was forced to evacuate their home in Miami ahead of Hurricane Irma.
