Dayton Orders Flags at Half-Staff to Honor Fallen Officer

In honor and remembrance of Police Officer William Mathews, Governor Mark Dayton has ordered all United States flags and Minnesota flags be flown at half-staff at all state and federal buildings in the State of Minnesota, from sunrise until sunset, on Thursday, September 14, 2017.

Police Officer Mathews was 47-years-old and a seven-year veteran of the Wayzata, Minnesota Police Department. Officer Mathews was a native of Pine Island, Minnesota. Prior to becoming a licensed Peace Officer, Officer Mathews served with both the Winona Police Department as a Reserve Officer and the Rochester Police Department as an intern. He began his career as a Licensed Peace Officer in 1998 with the Zumbrota Police Department, also working part-time with the Olmstead County and Goodhue County Sheriff’s Offices.

Officer Mathews died on Friday, September 8, 2017, after being struck by car, while in the line of duty. The State of Minnesota recognizes Officer William Mathews for his dedicated service to, and sacrifice for, his fellow Minnesotans with its deepest gratitude.

A celebration of William’s life, with full police honors, will be held on Thursday, September 14, 2017, at Wayzata Free Church in Plymouth, Minnesota, followed by interment at Summit Park Cemetery. Governor Dayton will attend the service for Officer Mathews.

At the direction of the Governor, Minnesota flies its flags at half-staff following the death of Minnesota police officers killed in the line of duty, on the day of interment.

-KEYC News 12