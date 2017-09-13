Park to Memorialize 1924 Minnesota Mining Disaster

Stories of Minnesota's mining disaster in 1924 are being memorialized in a new park dedicated to the miners.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that the Milford Mine Memorial Park opened Wednesday in Crow Wing County.

The park is located at the old site of the Milford Mine. It includes an old mine shift and a 450-foot (137-meter) boardwalk. The boards are etched with the names of the 41 miners who died when the mine collapsed and flooded with mud and water. It also features the names of the seven miners who survived.

The park has been under development for the past decade and cost $825,000. More than half was paid for through state grants, including about $300,000 in parks and trails legacy grants.

