KEYC - Alzheimer's Walk Raises More Than $96,000

Alzheimer's Walk Raises More Than $96,000

Posted: Updated:

More than $96,000 was raised at the Mankato Walk to End Alzheimer's last Saturday.

The money benefited the Alzheimer's Association to fund care, support and research programs.

More than 600 residents participated in this year's walk in Sibley Park.

Next year, the walk will be held at the School Sisters of Notre Dame.