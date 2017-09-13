Road Construction Season Nearing An End

MnDOT District 7 is starting to wrap up work on what's been one of their busiest construction seasons.

MnDOT District 7 had a slate of 24 projects, costing about $130 million.

And after August caused some work to slow, September is offering up more desirable conditions.

MnDOT Project Supervisor Adam Schendel said, "The weather lately has been cooperating, so we're catching up a little bit."

This month, many of the projects will be wrapping up or getting close to completion with Highway 14 resurfacing between Springfield and Sleepy Eye opening last week.

The $7.7 million Highway 15 and Broadway Street project in New Ulm is in the final stages.

MnDOT Resident Engineer Daniel Pirkl said, "Minor details that need to be taken care of out there. Some turf establishment and striping, rumble strips, little bit of shoulder work."

Between St. Peter and Le Center, the ride has gotten a lot smoother, with a repaving project expected to wrap up this week on Highway 99.

Project Engineer Dan Swanson said, "An emergency project, there was a lot of issues with the road out there as it was and we wanted to get it done this year."

But other projects will continue past the end of this month.

On the $16 million Highway 22 reconstruction south of Mankato, construction is getting back on schedule.

Schendel said, "They're going to start paving. They do have a little bit of work to do on the bridge. Some miscellaneous, small items."

The black topping is expected to start early next week between Beauford and Mapleton with extra enforcement.

But don't expect to see the orange cones to disappear soon, with Highway 22 along with Highway 4 in St. James and old Highway 14 in Waseca stretching on into next year

For the latest information on traffic conditions visit MnDOT 511.

--KEYC News 12