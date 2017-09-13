MSU Students Explore Study Abroad

MSU–Mankato students looking to study abroad learn about their options and opportunities.

A fair Sept. 13 including faculty–led programs and third–party providers had information about their destinations and educational courses.

In addition to seeing what types of adventures await, the university helps to make the overseas transition less frightening for students.

After the experience, it can provide cultural and educational benefits that help students after graduation.

MSU-Mankato Dean of Global Education Stephen Stoynoff said, "When students do return, not only do that have credits that count to their degrees but they also have experiences that make them better employees."

Pakou Lee, who studied abroad in South Korea, said, "Most of it is learning about yourself and where you see yourself in the world. How you see different people or seemingly different people to seemingly different cultures but really seeing all the similarities."

The university says they keep a close eye on places students are studying to ensure their safety.

Each year on average, about 300 students take part in study abroad traveling to 25 countries.

--KEYC News 12