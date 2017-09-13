Hoffner and Bednarski Reflect on MSU's Home Opening Win

The MSU football team is 2-0 through the first two weeks of play. KEYC News 12 Sports Director, Claire Dau sat down with Maverick head football coach, Todd Hoffner and junior kicker Casey Bednarski, to talk about last Saturday's home opening win over Minnesota-Crookston.
Becker's brace pushes Fairmont past Crusaders.
The Mankato West Scarlets improved to 5-0-1 on the season with their 2-0 win over Rochester Mayo on Tuesday.
Zolla scores 4 goals in victory over Cardinals.
Bluejays win 4-3.
Adrian Peterson returned to Minnesota on Monday night to take on the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. KEYC News 12 Sports Director, Claire Dau caught up with fans prior to kickoff.
Casey Bednarski nailed a 63-yard field goal to end the first half.
Mankato East and Mankato West battled in the 45th annual Jug Game on Friday at Blakeslee Stadium. It's been over a decade since the Cougars have topped the Scarlets. The Cougars opened their 2017 campaign at home last week with a tough 31-14 loss to Northfield. West on the other hand shut-out Rochester Century 28-0 on the road.
