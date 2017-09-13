Special Archery Deer Hunt begins This Saturday

A special archery deer hunt opens Saturday, Sept. 16 in the East Minnesota River Refuge.

The refuge is located in Blue Earth and Le Sueur counties along the east bank of the Minnesota River.

It is open to archery hunting until Dec. 31 for taking antlerless deer and legal bucks.

Deer hunters are allowed a bag limit of two deer (one buck and one antlerless deer, or two antlerless deer). Hunters cannot exceed the statewide limit of one buck.

Hunter registration or application is required prior to hunting.

The purpose is to assist in the tracking of the deer harvest and deer population in the refuge.

Also unique to this hunt: The entire hunting zone is on private land. That makes it very important for hunters to request landowner permission before hunting the area. Trespassing is a misdemeanor, and could cost hunters their license to hunt.

The DNR says all conservation and peace officers will enforce trespass laws.

--- KEYC News 12