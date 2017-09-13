KEYC - Minnesota High School Football Polls: Sept 13th

Minnesota High School Football Polls: Sept 13th

Minneapolis (AP) The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of September 13, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:
Class 6A
 School                                                                 Total  Points    Prv  
   1.  Eden  Prairie  (7)                       (2-0)    70                        1      
   2.  Maple  Grove                                 (2-0)    59                        5      
   3.  Champlin  Park                             (2-0)    49                        7      
   4.  Edina                                             (2-0)    45                        6      
   5.  Minnetonka                                   (2-0)    42                        T8    
   6.  St.  Michael-Albertville         (2-0)    35                        NR    
   7.  Lakeville  North                         (1-1)    30                        2      
   8.  Centennial                                   (2-0)    26                        NR    
   9.  Totino-Grace                               (1-1)    13                        T3    
 10.  Roseville                                     (2-0)    7                          NR    
  Others receiving votes: Blaine 3, Prior Lake 2, Rosemount 2, Wayzata 2.
Class 5A
 School                                                       Total  Points    Prv  
   1.  Elk  River  (5)                   (2-0)    76                        1      
   2.  Owatonna  (2)                     (2-0)    71                        2      
   3.  Mankato  West                     (2-0)    61                        3      
   4.  Apple  Valley                     (2-0)    51                        4      
   5.  Alexandria                         (2-0)    40                        5      
   6.  Mahtomedi                           (2-0)    32                        6      
   7.  Irondale                             (2-0)    31                        T7    
   8.  Robbinsdale  Cooper         (2-0)    29                        10    
   9.  St.  Cloud  Tech  (1)         (2-0)    27                        9      
 10.  Chanhassen                         (2-0)    17                        T7    
  Others receiving votes: Chaska 3, Moorhead 1, Northfield 1.
Class 4A
 School                                                                       Total  Points    Prv  
   1.  Winona  (4)                                         (2-0)    82                        1      
   2.  Marshall  (3)                                     (2-0)    75                        2      
   3.  Benilde-St.  Margaret's  (2)         (2-0)    73                        4      
   4.  Hutchinson                                         (2-0)    58                        5      
   5.  Holy  Angels                                       (2-0)    54                        8      
   6.  Rocori                                                 (2-0)    50                        6      
   7.  Becker                                                 (2-0)    48                        7      
   8.  DeLaSalle                                           (2-0)    17                        NR    
   9.  Waseca                                                 (2-0)    11                        NR    
 10.  South  St.  Paul                                 (1-1)    8                          3      
  Others receiving votes: Cloquet 7, Zimmerman 3, Big Lake 3, Hermantown 2, Kasson-Mantorville 2, Orono 2. 
Class 3A
 School                                                               Total  Points    Prv  
   1.  St.  Croix  Lutheran  (4)         (2-0)    85                        T1    
   2.  Rochester  Lourdes  (4)           (2-0)    79                        T1    
   3.  Pierz  (1)                                   (2-0)    77                        3      
   4.  Stewartville                             (2-0)    56                        5      
   5.  Jackson  County  Central         (2-0)    54                        4      
   6.  Glencoe-Silver  Lake               (2-0)    45                        T6    
   7.  Perham                                         (2-0)    25                        NR    
   8.  Holy  Family  Catholic             (2-0)    19                        NR    
   9.  Fairmont                                     (2-0)    16                        NR    
 10.  Annandale                                   (2-0)    15                        NR    
  Others receiving votes: Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 7, Breck 4, Norwood-Young America 4, Belle Plaine 3, Tri-City United 3, Brooklyn Center 1, Virginia 1, Sibley East 1. 
Class 2A
 School                                                         Total  Points    Prv  
   1.  Caledonia  (8)                     (2-0)    80                        1      
   2.  Barnesville                         (2-0)    67                        3      
   3.  Pillager                               (2-0)    51                        4      
   4.  Minneapolis  North             (2-0)    50                        T5    
   5.  Maple  River                         (2-0)    46                        T5    
   6.  Eden  Valley-Watkins         (2-0)    36                        2      
   7.  Hawley                                   (2-0)    34                        7      
   8.  Triton                                   (1-1)    21                        9      
   9.  Royalton                               (2-0)    17                        8      
 10.  Chatfield                             (2-0)    16                        10    
  Others receiving votes: Lewiston-Altura 8, Concordia Academy-Roseville 4, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 4, Pipestone 3, United North Central 2, Redwood Valley 1. 

