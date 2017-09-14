Waseca Police Seeking More Information On Tuesday Hit & Run

The Waseca Police Department is looking for more information in connection with a hit and run that happened Tuesday.
Authorities say sometime before 5 p.m. a vehicle struck and destroyed one of the green pawns in front of the license bureau in Waseca, at the intersection of North State Street and 3rd Avenue Northeast. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Waseca Police at 835-2120 or 835-0500. .
As a result of recent regulatory work, Ganeden has made advancements for the usage of its patented and shelf-stable probiotic strain, GanedenBC30® (Bacillus coagulans GBI-30 6086), in Canada. The international leader in...
As a result of recent regulatory work, Ganeden has made advancements for the usage of its patented and shelf-stable probiotic strain, GanedenBC30® (Bacillus coagulans GBI-30 6086), in Canada. The international leader in...
Thursday, September 7 2017 4:38 AM EDT2017-09-07 08:38:55 GMT
Eli Financial, a division of audio conference and corporate education leader ProEdTech, will host the live webinar “Learn How to Prepare a Protest and File a Winning Appeal With the IRS” with tax...
Eli Financial, a division of audio conference and corporate education leader ProEdTech, will host the live webinar “Learn How to Prepare a Protest and File a Winning Appeal With the IRS” with tax attorney Robert...