Waseca Police Seeking More Information On Tuesday Hit & Run

The Waseca Police Department is looking for more information in connection with a hit and run that happened Tuesday.

Authorities say sometime before 5 p.m. a vehicle struck and destroyed one of the green pawns in front of the license bureau in Waseca, at the intersection of North State Street and 3rd Avenue Northeast. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Waseca Police at 835-2120 or 835-0500. .