Air Quality Reduced In Parts Of Minnesota

A combination of smoke from Western wildfires, high temperatures and sunshine is eroding the air quality in the Twin Cities and in eastern and central Minnesota.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an alert for Thursday, warning those sensitive to air quality that it's at an unhealthy level. The worst conditions are expected during the afternoon and early evening in the Twin Cities area, St. Cloud, Hinckley and the tribal nation of Mille Lacs.
State health officials recommend reducing air polluting activities such as lawn mowing, lighting backyard fires and driving.
