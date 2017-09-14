Chuck Grassley Supporting Grandson For Iowa Ag Secretary

Six school buses and 4 vans are destroyed after a fire broke out at the Truman bus garage.
Six school buses and 4 vans are destroyed after a fire broke out at the Truman bus garage.
A Minneapolis police officer is charged with sex crimes allegedly involving his son's girlfriend.
A Minneapolis police officer is charged with sex crimes allegedly involving his son's girlfriend.
The search warrant was obtained as the result of a lengthy investigation by the Task Force. During the search warrant agents located 282 grams, or 10 ounces, of methamphetamine.
The search warrant was obtained as the result of a lengthy investigation by the Task Force. During the search warrant agents located 282 grams, or 10 ounces, of methamphetamine.
A fire broke out at the bus garage in Truman.
A fire broke out at the bus garage in Truman.
The hunt in the East Minnesota River Refugee will run until December 31.
The hunt in the East Minnesota River Refugee will run until December 31.