Henderson Woman injured In Rear-End Crash

A Henderson woman is injured in a rear-end accident in Blue Earth County.

The State Patrol says both vehicles were northbound on Victory Drive just after 6 last night.

A vehicle driven by 48-year-old Kelley Ann Emmers, of Henderson was stopped at the stop light at the intersection with Highway 14, when she was rear-ended by another vehicle.

Emmers was taken to the hospital in Mankato with non-life threatening injuries. The other driver was not injured.