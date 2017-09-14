Crayola Announces Name Of New Blue Hue

Six school buses and 4 vans are destroyed after a fire broke out at the Truman bus garage.
Six school buses and 4 vans are destroyed after a fire broke out at the Truman bus garage.
A Henderson woman is injured in a rear-end accident in Blue Earth County.
A Henderson woman is injured in a rear-end accident in Blue Earth County.
The hunt in the East Minnesota River Refugee will run until December 31.
The hunt in the East Minnesota River Refugee will run until December 31.
St. Paul police say a security guard who was shot at St. Catherine University has been arrested for falsely reporting a crime.
St. Paul police say a security guard who was shot at St. Catherine University has been arrested for falsely reporting a crime.
A Minneapolis police officer is charged with sex crimes allegedly involving his son's girlfriend.
A Minneapolis police officer is charged with sex crimes allegedly involving his son's girlfriend.
The search warrant was obtained as the result of a lengthy investigation by the Task Force. During the search warrant agents located 282 grams, or 10 ounces, of methamphetamine.
The search warrant was obtained as the result of a lengthy investigation by the Task Force. During the search warrant agents located 282 grams, or 10 ounces, of methamphetamine.
The Waseca Police Department is looking for more information in connection with a hit and run that happened Tuesday.
The Waseca Police Department is looking for more information in connection with a hit and run that happened Tuesday.
A fire broke out at the bus garage in Truman.
A fire broke out at the bus garage in Truman.