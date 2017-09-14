Child Poverty Continues To Decline In Minnesota, But Disparities Persist

The number of Minnesota children living in poverty continued to drop in 2016, but not enough to reach pre-recession levels.

That's according to a report released today by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The report says this if the 5th straight year Minnesota has seen a decline in child poverty..though disparities still exist. Over 160,000 children still lived in poverty in 2016..And the number of American Indian and children of two or more races in poverty increased 30 percent.

The report adds that 88 percent of income eligible families are not enrolled in the underfunded Child Care Assistance Program, which provides assistance to reduce child care costs for lower income families.