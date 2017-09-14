North Mankato Bicyclist Recovering After Hitting Car Late Wednesday

A North Mankato man is hospitalized late Wednesday night after riding his bike into a passing car.

According to the Mankato Department of Public Safety 21 year old Uriah Ernst was riding down Marsh Street hill around 11:45 p.m., when he couldn't stop, and ran into a car traveling northbound on 6th Street.

The report said Ernst hit the right front fender of the car.

He was taken to MCHS Mankato and is listed in good condition.

None of the occupants of the vehicle were injured.

