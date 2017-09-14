H&M Grand Opening Attracts Hundreds To River Hills Mall

After losing some retailers earlier this year, the River Hills Mall is kicking off the fall season with some new store fronts.

H&M held their grand opening Thursday at noon with customer's waiting in line as early as 7 in the morning.

The first 200 shoppers in line can win up to $300 giveaways.

But today isn't just about having a new store to get clothing, it's also just one example of how the mall is bouncing back after losing a few retailers earlier this year.

Shoppers can also bring in old garments to be recycled and receive 15% off their next purchase and the chance to win a $250 gift card.

--KEYC News 12