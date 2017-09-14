MIDDAY EXPERT: Strength Workouts For Marathon Training

A Henderson woman is injured in a rear-end accident in Blue Earth County.
Six school buses and 4 vans are destroyed after a fire broke out at the Truman bus garage.
Rider couldn't brake traveling down Marsh St. hill in Mankato.
St. Paul police say a security guard who was shot at St. Catherine University has been arrested for falsely reporting a crime.
The hunt in the East Minnesota River Refugee will run until December 31.
The Waseca Police Department is looking for more information in connection with a hit and run that happened Tuesday.
The search warrant was obtained as the result of a lengthy investigation by the Task Force. During the search warrant agents located 282 grams, or 10 ounces, of methamphetamine.
A combination of smoke from Western wildfires, high temperatures and sunshine is eroding the air quality in the Twin Cities and in eastern and central Minnesota.
