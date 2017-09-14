KEYC - MIDDAY EXPERT: Strength Workouts For Marathon Training

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Jon Jamieson with JP Fitness joined KEYC News 12 this Midday with why you should incorporate strength and dynamic workouts in your marathon training routine. The Mankato Marathon is about 5 weeks away, and Jamieson talked about where you should be at in your running routine while preparing for the marathon and what you should do down to the week of the race. 