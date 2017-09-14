Minnesota Cuts 6,600 Jobs In August

The Mankato area sees a slight jump in job growth in August.

The state's unemployment rate increased slightly, since July, at 3.8 percent.

That's according to the latest figures released today by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

The state lost 6,600 jobs in August, and the number of jobs gained in July was revised downward by 5100 positions.

But there was local growth. The Mankato MSA saw a 2 percent growth in employment over the last year, gaining over 1100 jobs.