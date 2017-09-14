Wild Begin New "This Is Our Ice" Campaign Ahead Of Upcoming Season

As the hockey season is set to begin soon, the Minnesota Wild is kicking off a new campaign called "This is Our Ice".

The campaign allows local ponds, lakes and rinks to take a sample of their water to be used in the new ice sheet at Xcel Energy Center this season.

Thursday, North Mankato took part in that process with help from members of the Anthony Ford Pond Hockey Committee.

Following the collection from Spring Lake Park, they dumped the maximum three ounces allowed into a small glass which will then be taken to St. Paul.

On October 9th, they will be at Spring Lake Park again for a picnic to help celebrate the addition of two new ice rinks and a warming house. For more information on the 10th annual Anthony Ford Pond Hockey Classic, you can click on the link.

Robin Ford said "Think it's amazing. It will bring more people to realize what we do in Mankato as far as hockey, because we are such a big hockey community and also bring recognition to our pond hockey classic that we have yearly."

Larry Wild said "We're real excited about it, because we think we have one of the best pond settings in the state, as far as that goes. And we collected the water in a canoe and we didn't tip over, so it was a success."

On Saturday, September 16, as part of the "Flood the Rink" ceremony, everybody's samples will be placed in a Zamboni and filtered, to help create the ice for the 2017–2018 Minnesota Wild season.

The Zamboni will be located outside Gate 1 from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Other Saturday activities include:

The Minnesota Wild Breakaway Run which will begin at 8:30 a.m. outside the arena.

Single-game tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. at the Xcel Energy Center Box Office.

The team will host an open practice for fans starting at 9:30 a.m. (Gates 1 & 2 will open at 9:00 a.m.)

