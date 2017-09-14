Baby Café Celebrates Grand Opening

A place for mothers to find support and education while breastfeeding is marking its grand opening.

It's part of a network of Baby Café drop–ins around the country.

The Mankato Area Baby Café is held at the Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota and has been going since April.

"It's meant to be a very comfortable environment where they can feel comfortable breastfeeding, feel safe about breastfeeding, and just with other women who are doing the same thing they are," said Susan Splinter, RN at Mayo Clinic Health System.

One mother, Sam Brinkman, says frequently attending has helped her overcome some of the problems she's faced.

"Every week I could come and ask questions and just get support and feel comfortable breastfeeding in this environment," Brinkman said.

The café is free and available every Thursday from 12:30 to 2:30 PM.

