Twin Cities College Sends Erroneous Shooter Text Message

Officials say an automated text message erroneously said there was a possible active shooter at the Brooklyn Park campus of Hennepin Technical College.

Staff at the college found a suspicious package late Thursday morning. Officials say proper procedures were followed to alert the campus and begin an evacuation. But while an email went out with correct information, because of human error an automated text message was sent saying there was a possible active shooter. A correct text was later sent.

The campus has been evacuated, and Brooklyn Park police and the Minneapolis Bomb Squad are on the scene. No one has been hurt.

Classes at the Brooklyn Park campus have been canceled for the rest of Thursday.

