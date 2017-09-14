Shelter Animals Arrive From Florida

Shelter animals from Florida have made their way to Mankato and will soon be looking for a home.

Seven dogs and six cats are now at the BENCHS. These animals come from rural shelters in Florida after Hurricane Irma.

Once ready, these animals will be available for adoption.

Right now, Jerrianna Hansen, cat intake specialist, said the shelter is in need of foster homes for the animals.

"If you guys want to open your hearts to an animal, we have plenty of cats and plenty of dogs that would really love a foster," Hansen said. "If you just want something to make you feel good, this is something you can do to help the community."

The shelter is also in need of sponsors for heartworm positive dogs and things like slip leads, 6 foot flat leashes, and Premium Edge brand food.