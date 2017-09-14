Act Will Improve College Access for Foster Children

Senator Al Franken has introduced a piece of legislation for the upcoming Farm Bill, plus a new measure to help Minnesota students in the greatest need succeed in college.

The Fostering Success in Higher Education Act would improve college access, retention and completion rates for foster youth. Franken says by the time foster children are able to go to college, they have aged out of the system adding financial hardship and difficulties of navigating the college enrollment process. The bill would knock down such barriers.



"Make sure that foster kids have the opportunity to go to college that they get housing, that they're eligible to live in federally subsidized housing while they're a college student," Sen. Franken said.



Sen. Franken has also introduced Energy Title legislation he would like to see become part of the 2018 Farm Bill. The legislation will focus on the use of bio-fuel and increase funding for renewable energy programs like the Rural Energy for America Program.

