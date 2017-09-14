Early Access To The Food Truck Hub Thursday Night

The Food Truck Hub in Old Town got a head start this evening, holding a soft opening at their new location.



Four trucks were on hand at the Riverfront Drive location, next to the old Hubbard building.

The Hubbard building was hosting an open house for MSU's new Strategic Partnerships facility, and the Food Truck Hub tagged along for the event.

Live music at the location starts around 6:30, and the food truck hub will be open until 9:00 tonight if you want to check it out.

