Shelter Pets Arrive From Florida

Shelter animals from Florida have made their way to Mankato and will soon be looking for a home.

Seven dogs and six cats are now at BENCHS. These animals come from rural shelters in Florida after Hurricane Irma.

Once ready, these animals will be available for adoption.

But right now, the shelter is in need of foster homes for the animals.

The shelter is also in need of sponsors for heartworm positive dogs and things like flat leashes and food.

-KEYC News 12