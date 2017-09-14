MSU's Newest Building Opens For Partnerships

Minnesota State University - Mankato's mission obviously focuses on the students. But there is a lot of work that deals with issues outside the classroom.

In the case of the old Hubbard Building location, it's about partnerships.



"There are so many things that we do up there. It's all spread out, there's parking all over the place. Our vision is you come here, you ask us questions, and we're going to be able to steer you/help you, whether it's a project or research, you need interns or employees, career development is here," MSU V.P. Michael Gustafson said.

When Alltech moved to the tailwind development, that led property owner Kurt Fisher to offer it rent free to the university.

Obviously the dollars and cents of the deal made sense, but there's a sort of symbolism of getting out into the community that an Office of Strategic Partnerships could get on board with.

"Today is really about demonstrating the capabilities of the university to the community. We have 40 different demonstrations for the community upstairs. Various things the university does around partnerships. We want them to come in and see what we do. We've been planning this for quite some time and it is a great feeling to see it come altogether," Gustafson said.



-- In Mankato, Ryan Gustafson, KEYC News 12.