Johnson Nabs 1,000th Dig in Saints Comeback Win

The Minnesota State Volleyball team battled the 11th-ranked Winona State Warriors on Thursday night in their home opener. Winona State beat the Mavs in three.
St. Peter senior Ellie Johnson nabbed her 1,000th career dig on Thursday night in Fairmont in the Saints 3-2 comeback win over the Cardinals.
Becker's brace pushes Fairmont past Crusaders.
Bluejays win 4-3.
Zolla scores 4 goals in victory over Cardinals.
Casey Bednarski nailed a 63-yard field goal to end the first half.
Mayo wins 5-1 over Mankato East.
Packers win 6-0.
