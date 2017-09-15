Mankato Husband And Wife Charged After Drug Bust

A husband and wife from Mankato are charged after officers found thousands of dollars' worth of illegal drugs in their local shop.

Agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force searched the shop at 1800 6th Avenue in Mankato on Tuesday.

During the search, officers uncovered 282 grams, or 10 ounces of methamphetamine. That has a street value of around $15,000. Agents also found a revolver, 73 grams of marijuana and what's believed to be a drug ledger.

33-year-old Randy Joel Bade and 28-year-old April Michelle Bade, both of Mankato, are charged with three felony counts of first degree drug sales.