London Ambulance Says 18 People Hospitalized After Subway Station Fire

The London Ambulance Service says 18 people have been taken to hospitals after a fire at a subway station that police are calling a terrorist attack.

The ambulance service says none of the injuries is thought to be serious or life-threatening.

Passengers reported seeing people with burns to their faces and bodies after the fire on a Tube train at Parsons Green station.

The ambulance sevrice says it was called at 8:30 a.m. Friday and the first crews were on the scene within five minutes.