16-Year-Old Killed In Scott County Crash

A 16-year-old is killed in a single vehicle crash yesterday afternoon in Scott County.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. near the 13800 block of Zumbro Avenue in Jackson Township.

Authorities say it appears the vehicle was southbound along Zumbro Avenue when it left the road way, hit a field approach driveway and overturned.

16-year-old JaMason Moffett was pronounced dead at the scene. 2 other occupants were critically injured and 2 suffered lesser injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.