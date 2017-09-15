Over 80 Percent In Florida Have Power Back Following Irma

State emergency managers reported Friday that 1.92 million homes and businesses still don't have electricity.

Tens of thousands of customers in southwest Florida and south Florida remain without electricity. Nearly 25 percent of all customers in Miami-Dade County still don't have power.

Florida Power & Light officials earlier this week said that most customers on Florida's east coast would have their electricity restored by Sunday evening. They said it would take until Sept. 22 to get electricity back to the majority of customers in southwest Florida.

Tens of thousands of customers in Pinellas County on the state's west coast still don't have electricity as well.