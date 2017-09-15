Experts Say Increase In Iowa Farmland Values Not Permanent

A husband and wife from Mankato are charged after officers found thousands of dollars' worth of illegal drugs in their local shop.
A 16-year-old is killed in a single vehicle crash yesterday afternoon in Scott County.
Shelter animals from Florida have made their way to Mankato and will soon be looking for a home. Seven dogs and six cats are now at BENCHS.
After losing some retailers earlier this year, the River Hills Mall is kicking off the fall season with some new store fronts. And one opened its doors today.
Millions of Americans are being warned to keep a close eye on their personal information after a major security breach.
One of five people who were hurt when a suspected drunken driver crashed through the outside wall of a business in suburban Minneapolis has died.
The Minnesota Health Department is investigating the cause of rampant sickness in the Ramsey County Jail.
The Mankato Area Baby Café is part of a network of Baby Café drop–ins around the country.
