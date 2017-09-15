Three Arrested In Mankato For Forged, Counterfeit Checks

Three St. Paul residents are arrested after allegedly trying to cash forged and counterfeit checks at the Hilltop Hy–Vee in Mankato.



Police say a security employee at the Hy–Vee store alerted law enforcement after noticing three individuals trying to cash work–related checks on multiple occasions.

Authorities arrested 31–year–old Kendrick Scott, 36–year–old Katease Scott and 29–year–old Janesha for possession or sale of a stolen or counterfeit check. Police say the counterfeit checks came from a fast food business that the suspects had no affiliation with.



"Here's a situation that this business quickly was alerted to the forgery and the counterfeit. They took quick action and noticed that these were possibly individuals involved in this type of criminal activity and contacted law enforcement," Mankato Police Cmdr. Dan Schisel says.



Police say there were a handful of similar cases under investigation at different business locations in the area prior to the arrests made yesterday. The investigations are still ongoing.