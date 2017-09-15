Golf Course Searching For Stolen Carts

This crime isn't considered par for the course.

Minneopa Golf Club is seeking information after five golf carts were stolen.

The missing 2016 Club Cars total more than $26,000 and had the course's logo on the front at the time they were taken.

The course says the carts were all accounted for the morning of Sept. 11 and believe the theft happened sometime after the close of business.

Minneopa Golf Course GM Gary Winters said, "I counted the carts six times until it finally sunk in that we were missing those carts. That's the level of I can't believe this. We're still trying to go over some video footage and try and truly identify the timeline and see if we can catch anything that would help the police."

They're offering up to $1,000 for help to find one or all of the stolen vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office or Minneopa Golf Course.

2016 Club Car Precedent I2 EFI Gas Golf cars

Here are the serial numbers of the cars missing:

SL1637-673617

SL1637-673643

SL1637-673659

SL1637-673664

SL1637-673665

Car numbers missing:

5, 17, 22, 24, 25

--KEYC News 12