PICK OF THE LITTER: Junior Is Rescued From Florida, Looking For New Home

Jerrianna from BENCHS joined KEYC News 12 this Midday, along with this week's Pick of the Litter, Junior. He is an 8 month old cattle dog/bull terrier and he is an absolute sweetheart! He does need some training and would do well in any family situation. Junior came on the first shipment from Florida and was just a day away from being euthanized.

The shelter is still in need of foster families, and harnesses as well. For more information, call BENCHS at 507-625-6373.



