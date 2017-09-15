Waseca Couple Spreads Love With Rock Hunt

A husband and wife from Mankato are charged after officers allegedly found illegal drugs worth thousands of dollars in their local shop.
A 16-year-old is killed in a single vehicle crash yesterday afternoon in Scott County.
Police say no one was hurt, but one person who tried to chase after the runaway truck suffered some scrapes.
Authorities arrested 31–year–old Kendrick Scott, 36–year–old Katease Scott and 29–year–old Janesha Adams for possession or sale of a stolen or counterfeit check. Police say the counterfeit checks came from a fast food business with which the suspects had no affiliation.
After losing some retailers earlier this year, the River Hills Mall is kicking off the fall season with some new store fronts. And one opened its doors today.
