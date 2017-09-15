Give Back By Recycling Old Electronics

SMILES is hosting their annual fall recycling event Friday and Saturday.

The center for independent living provides opportunities for individuals with disabilities to maintain their independence within the community. All proceeds will go toward purchasing new electronics for those with disabilities, including veterans.

"Technology is ever changing and to stay updated with the times there's always a need to purchase new electronics and equipment for individuals with disabilities," counselor with SMILES, Alex Langsjoen said.



Individuals who drop items off will pay fifty-five cents per pound of electronics, all types of electronics are welcome as well as large appliances which are twenty dollars per appliance to recycle. SMILES will be at the Madison East Mall from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday to collect items.

--KEYC News 12