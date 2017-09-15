Gusties To Honor Trina Rinke In "Teal Out" Charity Game, Saturday

The Gustavus women's soccer team is stepping up for one of their teammates.



Trina Rinke was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in July.

Although her team has already played five games, tomorrow could be the most impactful.

Her closest friends on the team decided to put on a fundraiser and created teal shirts for their home opener, titled "Team Trina."

Rinke's influence around the campus have already made the demand bigger than the supply, and her teammates want her to know that every game will be to honor number 12.



Junior forward Kylie Lamberty said "Our t–shirts are already sold out. And we've had 250 and that has been basically just from Gustavus. So, Trina is very, very well–known and very well–liked at our school. She's super spunky and fun and so, she's a big part of our team and a big part of this campus."



Senior defenseman Emily Hilk said "She's fun, outgoing. She's the light of, basically the light of our whole team. So, it's super weird without her but we've played every game for her and we're going to continue to do so."



The "teal out" begins at 3:30 tomorrow afternoon and although shirts have all sold out, an online order along with a donation jar will be on hand throughout the game.

After the game, a benefit meal along with a silent auction will be held at Patrick's, located at 125 S 3rd St. All of the proceeds will go toward the Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Association.

- KEYC 12