Runaway Truck Crosses Busy Mankato Intersection, Lands in Garage

A husband and wife from Mankato are charged after officers allegedly found illegal drugs worth thousands of dollars in their local shop.
A 16-year-old is killed in a single vehicle crash yesterday afternoon in Scott County.
Authorities arrested 31–year–old Kendrick Scott, 36–year–old Katease Scott and 29–year–old Janesha Adams for possession or sale of a stolen or counterfeit check. Police say the counterfeit checks came from a fast food business with which the suspects had no affiliation.
Shelter animals from Florida have made their way to Mankato and will soon be looking for a home. Seven dogs and six cats are now at BENCHS.
After losing some retailers earlier this year, the River Hills Mall is kicking off the fall season with some new store fronts. And one opened its doors today.
The Minnesota Health Department is investigating the cause of rampant sickness in the Ramsey County Jail.
Minneopa Golf Club is seeking information after five golf carts were stolen.
One of five people who were hurt when a suspected drunken driver crashed through the outside wall of a business in suburban Minneapolis has died.
