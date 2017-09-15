Runaway Truck Crosses Busy Mankato Intersection, Lands in Garage

A runaway truck with a trailer attached makes its getaway from the parking lot of an assisted living building, through landscaping, winding up in a garage at the intersection of Stadium and James. That truck going through the door and hitting two parked cars.

Police say no one was hurt, but one person who tried to chase after the runaway truck suffered some scrapes.

Police say the driver had left it in drive in the Laurel's Edge parking lot and it was unoccupied. The truck and trailer had just been used to take a group of senior citizens on some sightseeing.

It happened about 4:45 p.m. Friday.

-KEYC News 12