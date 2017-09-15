Rep. John Lesch Drops Attorney General Campaign

State Rep. John Lesch says he's ending his campaign for attorney general.

Lesch, a Democrat from St. Paul, says uncertainty about current Attorney General Lori Swanson made him question whether it was worthwhile to make a run that takes him away from his family. Swanson is considered a possible candidate for governor.

Lesch says he'll focus on keeping his legislative seat in hopes that Democrats can retake the House of Representatives.

The Minnesota Campaign Finance Board fined Lesch $20,000 in August, saying he inappropriately transferred campaign cash to personal accounts at times. Lesch said in dropping his attorney general run Friday that the matter had no effect on his decision.

-KEYC News 12