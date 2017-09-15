Le Sueur-Henderson Defeats LCWM 30-22

In Lake Crystal, the Knights were looking to get their first win in front of their home crowd.

However, Le Sueur-Henderson had other ideas as Jayce Luna takes the end around and bounces it outside, stiff arms a defender, before walking into the end zone to put the Giants ahead early.

The Knights’ QB looked to answer, as Ben Graupman fakes the dive and makes a nice move here before using his speed to get his team into scoring position.

However the drive would stall, as Graupman fumbles the snap inside the five-yard-line. Wes Kim falls on it to give the Giants the ball back.

They would continue to have some fun in this game, as they call Mitchell Borchardt’s number, as he powers through for a nice carry. The Giants go on to win, 30 to 22.

