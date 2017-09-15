Dylan Schons' 3 TD Leads St. Clair to 31-8 Win

St. Clair hosted Minnesota Valley Lutheran as head coach Jim Buboltz was eyeing his 100th victory.

His team looked good early, but just before half, the Cyclones’ Dylan Schons finds Chase Baker in the back of the end zone to put their team up four at the break.

Schons would finish 6-for-7, with 130 yards and three touchdowns.

The Chargers air raid offense would continue to move down the field as Matt Munsen finds Jake Kettner who uses a stiff arm to get the first down.

Inside the red zone, Hunter Heinbaugh makes an incredible play, picking off Munsen to keep the Cyclones ahead.

That would be the closest the Chargers would see the goal line again, as the Cyclones run away with it 31 to eight.

- KEYC 12