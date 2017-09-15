KEYC - Knights Race Past Crusaders in 66-26 Victory

Knights Race Past Crusaders in 66-26 Victory

Posted: Updated:
By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
Connect

The SESM Knights played host to the Mankato Loyola Crusaders Friday night.

Knights win big 66-26 over the Crusaders.

The Knight's quarterback Nick Labat had four touchdowns.

Crusaders quarterback Ben Ellingworth had four total touchdowns on the night. 

--KEYC News 12 