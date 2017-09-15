Bluejays Escape Fairmont With 14-9 Victory

It was a close one last year. It was a close one this year. But the Waseca Bluejays came out on top again, defeating the Fairmont Cardinals 14-9 at Mahoney Field on Friday.

Joe Hagen did the heavy lifting for Waseca. The Bluejays runningback carried 15 times for 90 yards and two touchdowns.

Fairmont QB Nate Kallenbach threw for 271 yards, including a touchdown to Tony Nuss.

The score was 14-6 at the half. Fairmont added a 24 yard field goal in the third quarter.

-- KEYC News 12